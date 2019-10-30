LEWISTON, Maine — Todd Finn has spent his entire career in public education breathing new life into some of the worst school districts across the nation, and he says he's ready to do the same thing for the Lewiston public school system.

The district is known for its low test scores, poverty, and racial division. However, teachers and staff say in order to understand where they are now, you have to go back a few years.

To get a better perspective, we spoke to Pamela Emery and Anna Mathieu, the two head the Special Education Department for Lewiston public schools.

"Five years ago when I came in, it was, I would say divided," Mathieu said. "There were some people that were really happy about things happening in the district and there were a lot of people who were just tired."

"I think it really has been that initiative after initiative approach," Emery said. "One year we had 21 (initiatives) when we really should have only had five or six -- all great things, but not something we should be doing right now."

They've experienced many of the changes the district has tried to make over the last several years, but say the results just haven't been there. Instead, test scores have continued to drop and morale among teachers and staff hit an all-time low.

Many times, because of the number of initiatives they were facing, teachers felt like they were spending more time checking off boxes than actually teaching or building relationships with their students.

On top of that, the district began giving more and more assessments and the results have not been great.

Last year, out of the entire district's 5,717 students, only 25% met state standards in English, 17% met state standards in math and 30% met state standards in science.

