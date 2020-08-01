ORONO, Maine — A meeting scheduled to happen in Orono Wednesday morning could determine the future of the controversial proposed Central Maine Power transmission line.

At 10 a.m., Land Use Planning commissioners are expected to gather to try to make their final permit determination for the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

The permit process review started last year and has been ongoing for months.

In order to move forward with the project, CMP has to get two permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Those proposals then go through the LUPC for a process called "site law certification", which considers factors like the location of the project and land-use standards.

On December 31, the LUPC recommended approval of the project. On Wednesday, commissioners will be reviewing those findings and, from there, trying to make that final permit determination.

The decision could impact the Maine DEP's final decision on whether to give CMP the go-ahead to build the power transmission line. On Monday, Governor Janet Mills said she stands by her controversial decision to support the project.

Wednesday's meeting is happening at the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center at 4 Godfrey Drive in Orono.

