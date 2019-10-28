SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A kid from Maine was surprised with a trip to the movies in the Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' Monday afternoon, after the school photo of him dressed in a hot dog costume went viral earlier this month.

The post was shared more than 32,000 times on Facebook.

Jake Arsenault's dad dared the Biddeford Intermediate School fourth grader to take the picture, never expecting the school to let him do it.

"The school let him do it, and I couldn't be happier," Jakes's father, Craig Aresenault said.

Jake and his friends piled into the 'Wienermobile' in Scarborough where they were taken to Smitty's in Biddeford to see the Addams Family movie. It made the trip from New York this morning.

"This is beyond amazing," Craig Arsenault said. "We never expected this to happen, but I am so glad he can check something like this off of his bucket list so early."

"It's so cool," Jake Arsenault said. "My friends were really excited when I told them."

Oscar Mayer also gave Arsenault a 'Honorary Hotdogger Dujour' certificate, and named him "Jumbo Frank' Jake.

RELATED: Maine school allows student to wear hot dog costume for his ID picture

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: New safety measures in place

RELATED: Helping the homeless one handmade hat at a time

RELATED: Why I’m retiring, by Bill Green

RELATED: Saving an old school basement radio station