Keeping Peter Eastman's legacy alive

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Peter Eastman dedicated his life to serving his community in more ways than one. And now one woman is making sure his legacy of helping others is not forgotten.

"He was adamant about preserving this land," said Meghan Wakefield, a former caretaker of Turkey Hill Farm. "And it's just this little oasis of magic."

For 47 years Peter Eastman called Turkey Hill Farm in Cape Elizabeth, home.

His parents purchased the farm in 1921. They lived in Portland – and this was to be their summer retreat.

He would grow up to serve in the military, then on the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department, and eventually he would also teach the next generation of scientists.

"He taught physics at [Southern Maine Community College] for twenty years," said Wakefield.

But it was home at the farm, among the fields and the trees, that Eastman found the most purpose in life. He took ownership of the farm in 1972.

"He loved to see this place active and used," said Wakefield.

He finished what his parents started, opening it up to the community.

"Farm camp had their picnic tables under here and the kids would have their lunches here and do arts and crafts under this tree."

Eastman had other passions he supported, donating to the Portland Symphony Orchestra and the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad.

"He would donate quietly never made a fuss about it," said Wakefield. "It's so easy when someone is quiet about what they do to just let them fade"

Eastman hired Wakefield to be the caretaker of the property, nearly 14 years ago.

The two formed a unique bond. She said he was like a father figure. And as he began to age her role started to change.

"He never accepted the fact that his body was slowing down," she said.

She called him "Pops" and cared for him as she would her own father.

He really had no one else around. His son lives on the Midcoast and his cousins are out of state.

"I believe that God puts you where you need to be and in the end, Peter needed me."

He made it to the age of 92.

"He had a stroke what was basically what took him down," Wakefield explained.

And passed away in September of 2019.

But under a large tree on Turkey Hill Farm is where Wakefield is making sure Eastman's story continues to be told.

"I wanted Peter to be remembered I wanted people to come to this farm and something to be tangible that would live forever."

To inspire others to take care of each other and support the community we call home.

"I want people to ask questions about Peter and who he was and what he did for this community," said Wakefield.

Peter Eastman has a front-row seat to it all. You see he's buried under the bench Wakefield created for him.

"This is so peter can haunt this place and haunt it well," joked Wakefield.

A final resting place for a man who loved this place and did anything but rest.

"I'm trying very hard to make sure that he is remembered," Wakefield said.

When Peter Eastman passed away, he left Turkey Hill Farm to the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust.

Wakefield hopes that by sharing Eastman's story his legacy will be remembered and that families and kids will visit the property and enjoy it as much as he did. The farm and its trails are open to the public.