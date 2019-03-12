BANGOR, Maine — With Thanksgiving coming the latest it can this year, shoppers are still getting their holiday gift-buying done.

As Cyber Monday comes to an end soon, the United States Postal Services wants to remind shoppers to track their online orders

"Depending on where they are purchasing from, we could expect an increase starting on Wednesday this week," said Charles Redburn, USPS Bangor Post Master.

Redburn says people should always be on the lookout for their packages, but even more so in December.

"Especially something of value...make sure that you retrieve that and secure it as quickly as you possibly can," Reburn said.

Hermon resident Peter Prata downloaded the Amazon app on his phone and is constantly checking it to see when his packages are dropped off to avoid porch pirates.

"You need to be I guess vigilant with tracking that package no matter if it's Amazon or if it's with other vendors," Prata said.

One of the circumstances that may cause delivery delays is severe weather. Redburn says USPS will continue to work every day despite the weather but wants homeowners to help mail carriers deliver packages safely by clearing out the sidewalks and pathways.

"We would ask again that all customers keep the access to and from their mailboxes clear and free of ice and snow so that we can safely get your mail delivered to you as quickly and as efficiently as possible," Redburn said.

