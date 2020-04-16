JAY, Maine —

The State Fire Marshal's Office and other investigators are on scene of the Androscoggin Mill Thursday, trying to figure out what caused an explosion there on Wednesday.

Mill officials tell NEWS CENTER Maine two digesters, which are used to create the pulp in the mill, exploded.

It's still unclear what caused them to explode.

"A digester is like a large pressure cooker," Robert Rice said. Rice is a retired pulp and paper professor at The University of Maine.

The 'pressure cookers' sent a mixture of wood fiber, water, and pulping liquor higher into the air.

Rice said it's not surprising no one was near the digester making the pulp when the accident happened.

"A lot of it is automatic and it's constantly monitored in a control room. Often the control room is a distance away," he said.

Thursday morning, crews began their investigation.

Warning: The video above contains language that may be offensive

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) tells NEWS CENTER Maine its Hazmat Response Team is assisting with clean-up in Jay. It is also taking samples of the air quality in the area.

DEP officials said anyone who lives in Jay and has any debris in their yard should call the mill directly to learn how to safely remove it.

The State Fire Marshall's Office and OSHA are also on the scene.

Maine State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland said investigators began interviews with employees of the mill and witnesses and "got their first close look at the area where the explosion took place."

Investigators are expected to return to the scene on Friday morning.

