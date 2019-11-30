BANGOR, Maine — 'Tis the season for decorations and giving back, something attendees of the annual Feztival of Trees in Bangor know best.

The celebration raises money for Anah Shrine, the local philanthropy of the Shriners Hospital.

Diana O'Brien has been coming to the feztival for eight years to give back. Both of her knees were dislocated since she was young. Shriners Hospital tightened the ligaments on both knees for her to be able to walk.

"The Shriners helped me as a young lady. At 16 years old, I had to have surgery and my parents couldn't afford it," said O'Brien.

With 62 trees this year, visitors have the option to buy tickets and bid on their favorite tree. The money raised will go to support the mission of the Shriners: To provide the highest quality care to children with healthcare needs.

The winners will be announced on the last day of the feztival, December 1.

One of the most popular spaces this year includes a Harley Davidson Motorcycle sponsored by Bangor Truck. The winners can take the tree home along with its decorations and additional prizes that the space had.

"Our sponsors really come out and support us unbelievably," said Seymour.

"I have parents who are Shriners, so we come here to support them and the message that they are sending to the community," said Jamie Cole, an 8th-time visitor of the feztival.

"That's what we do...just make the kids give them hope...a window of hope and healing for them to live a better life," said Roger Grindel, a member of the Anah Shrine in Bangor.

A better life like the one O'Brien received when she was blessed to get surgery for both of her legs.

Visitors have until this Sunday, December 1 to walk through a forest of holiday trees all sponsored by local businesses.

The price of admission is $2 and children 12 and under are free.

Tree tickets are $0.50 each.

