New tattoo fundraiser to support the Portland LGBTQ+ community

The OUT Foundation Portland chapter is hosting its first 'Ink for Inclusion' fundraiser with Dark Harbor Tattoo Society and others during Pride week on June 12.

PORTLAND, Maine — A new fundraiser is taking place early this summer in Portland during Pride week to show support for Maine's LGBTQ+ community. It involves a donation, some ink, and a kind message.

The OUT Foundation Portland chapter is planning to host its first "Ink for Inclusion" event after its annual workout fundraiser, taking place this year on June 12. The OUT Foundation is partnering with the Dark Harbor Tattoo Society in Portland (as well as Tsunami Tattoo in Portland and Fianna Studio in Auburn) to help make it happen.

At Dark Harbor, five artists with eight appointments each will be partaking in the fundraiser event. They're currently finishing designs for the black and gray flash tattoos people will be able to choose from for the fundraiser. Each design celebrates or support the Pride community in some way and costs $150 in an upfront payment. That money will go to the OUT Foundation Portland chapter and these local artists.

"It's a big community, especially here in Maine," Jessie Marzza, the owner of Dark Harbor, expressed about the importance of supporting the LGBTQ+ community. "I think it's important to get that word out."

Marzza says 40 hour-long total slots will be available for sign up at Dark Harbor. Tsunami Tattoo and Fianna Studio will also have additional space. People can call Dark Harbor to book a slot, starting around 10:30 or 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 once the flash designs are released on the Facebook event page.

Sam Higgins is the vice president of the board of directors for the OUT Foundation Portland chapter. She says the organization was very successful in fundraising efforts in 2019 but couldn't meet its lofty goals in 2020 because of the pandemic. It's why the community support means so much.

"It's really empowering to know that Portland and southern Maine is behind the community -- that we can find support that not only is their financial support, but there are people and businesses and organizations that are willing to put their money and their mouth behind the entire movement," Higgins said.