Live and Work in Maine Open puts our state on the map nationwide

The inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open golf tournament is happening at the Falmouth Country Club from Thursday, June 24 through Sunday, June 27.

FALMOUTH, Maine — On Thursday morning, a quiet excitement takes over the Falmouth Country Club. Throughout the next few days, thousands of people are expected to visit the course for the inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open tournament that will also attract thousands more to their screens at home through Sunday.

This event is part of the Korn Ferry Tour to identify and develop players who are ready to compete in the PGA Tour. The five-year contract for the event was supposed to begin in 2020 but was pushed back a year until 2021 because of the pandemic. Those involved with the event say that extra time turned out to be a silver lining, since they could plan for an even bigger event this year.

I’m LIVE at the Falmouth Country Club this morning where the first-ever Live and Work in Maine Open tournament is starting today. This morning on @newscentermaine, hear from those involved about what this event means to our state and how it was made possible. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/TJwEhP07q7 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 24, 2021

Nate Wildes is the executive director of Live and Work in Maine. He says one of the goals of this event is to showcase our state, not only as a great place to visit but as a place to live and work full-time. Events this week aren't just centered around golf. The Maine Beer Box is also on site to showcase our state's craft beer, and lobster dinners are on the agenda. Wildes says employers in the region are also facilitating some activities to try to meet talent visiting who may be interested in staying in Maine long-term.

"Live and Work in Maine is involved in this tournament largely to help connect the dots between the folks visiting and the employers that are supporting it -- and to showcase that there are more open jobs in Maine than people to fill them," Wildes expressed. "That's true even now after COVID-19, and so there's an enormous opportunity for folks who want a career in Maine because employers are eager to hire."

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital is the beneficiary of the event. Brian Corcoran, the CEO of Shamrock Entertainment and executive director of the Live and Work in Maine Open, says the goal is to raise more than half a million dollars throughout the next five years through sponsors, tickets sales, and special events. From an economic impact perspective, Corcoran says an average Korn Ferry Tour usually brings in about $8 million annually.

"What a way to showcase our great state to players all around the world who are here," Corcoran said.

The ceremonial first shot took place at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday. The Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin says including some of the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital team members in that event was something she is glad they could do.

"It's just a very sweet and touching moment," Baldwin said with a smile.

PGA Tour agronomist Thomas Bastis was also at the course Thursday morning, having been in Maine for a little more than a week now. The process began about two years ago with some subtle changes to the course. Bastis says everything has gone smoothly, helping to calm any nervousness among local staff.

"Everybody in Maine has been so awesome and kind of refreshing," Bastic expressed. "It's really nice."