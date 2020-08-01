BREWER, Maine — You never know when a child is listening in. For Dalton Dunnells, a Penobscot County Jail Corrections Officer, a conversation with his fiancé about a recent officer-involved shooting was overheard by his step-children while at home. Dunnells says Aliyah Foster, 7, immediately wanted to help.

"She’s just a big helper she just wants people to know that she cares," Dunnell said. "I tried to sit her down and say it’s okay, he’s going to live. He’s strong. You have to make them feel comfortable when you are talking about it."

A conversation no parent wants to have with a child.

In the past, Aliyah and her sister Ayla, 5, have done arts and crafts for police departments. They've painted their hands black and blue and stamped it onto plates and hand-delivered their work to officers in Orono.

When they heard about Officer Timothy Hinton being shot in Waterville on Dec. 22, they got out blue paper, a pen, and markers. Aliyah penned a letter, signed by both sisters, and mailed it to the Waterville Police Dept. Attached to the letter was a Band-Aid with the Thin Blue Line flag, a police symbol that stands for the sacrifice law enforcement officers make each day, colored on it.

"Police officers keep us safe and we don’t want them to die," Aliyah said. "[It] makes me feel happy and excited because he’s okay."

Aliyah and Ayla say they want to be police officers one day.

