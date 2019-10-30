In the frenzy of the spookiest holiday of the year, safety concerns can sometimes be put on the back burner -- especially when it comes to your pets.

While it's important to make sure your children are staying happy and healthy this Halloween, checking in with your animals is also essential. I mean, think about it -- we can explain our weird traditions (like dressing up in elaborate costumes, or ringing strangers' doorbells for treats) to kids, but to pets, all of October 31 probably just seems a little bit off.

As a result, animal experts at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have a few tips in mind for animal love who want to keep their furry friends safe.

Leave trick or treating to the kids

Running around collecting candy is always fun, but if you bring your pet with you, it may cause more stress than it should. It's not always clear how dogs, for instance, will react to other animals or kids, so it's probably best to leave them home, since trick or treating can be chaotic.

On the other end of the spectrum, if your pets do stay at home, make sure they're in a secure place. A frenzy of strangers arriving at the door can be scary for animals, so unless they're incredibly social cats or dogs -- try keeping them in a separate room away from guests.

In the case that your animal does run outside, make sure he or she has some kind of identification, whether it be tags or a microchip.

Putting treats out of sight, out of mind

Most people know that chocolate is extremely toxic to dogs -- but a friendly reminder never hurt anyone! The warning pertains to cats, too. Make sure you're keeping all the sugary goodness away from your pets. That includes even the sugar-free stuff, since sugar substitute xylitol can cause a lot of problems for your animal.

In the case that your pet does ingest something toxic, call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 immediately.

Costumes should be your pet's choice!

Dressing up your animal is always humorous, but it can cause them a lot of undue stress. If you try a costume, make sure your pet seems okay with it before keeping it on. Also check to make sure the costume doesn't limit any movement or the animal's ability to see and breathe, bark or meow.

If you keep the attire on your furry friend, look for small or dangling pieces that could easily be chewed off. You don't want your pet to choke.

Like you would probably do with your kids, have your pets try on their costume before the actual holiday. This way, you can determine whether you'll need to alter your plans to turn Fido into a pumpkin for the night.

Decorations can be dangerous

We love our pets, but their curiosity can sometimes get the best of them. If you carved a pumpkin and put a candle in it, make sure your pets are staying away, so they don't knock over your Jack-o-lantern. This could start a fire or burn your animal!

Halloween plants like pumpkins and corn are relatively non-toxic, but they can still make your animals feel a little queasy -- so keep an eye out for that, too.

To learn more, visit ASPCA's official 'Halloween Safety Tips' website page here.