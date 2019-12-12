BANGOR, Maine — For most people, the holidays are dedicated to spending the days and evenings gathered around a home-cooked meal or a glowing Christmas tree. But if you have lost loved ones in your life, or if you can't travel to them for celebrations, that quality time can be hard to come by.

It's one reason why the Phillips-Strickland House in Bangor started the "Toddler Group" (or "Honorary Grandparent Program") in early 2018, inviting stay-at-home parents to bring their children to the facility to visit with seniors for half an hour every Wednesday morning.

On December 11, the group of all ages had a special visitor, too. In his velvety red suit and curly white beard, Santa Claus stopped by to hear the kids' Christmas wishes -- and show older residents that the magic of Christmas can exist at any age.

"Their eyes get so big! And they get -- it's wonderful to see," expressed resident Connie Bolduck. "It's like -- all of a sudden you believe in something."

A resident, who goes by Bill, told NEWS CENTER Maine he has lost three children during his lifetime -- and two are still living.

"If it wasn't for the children, you wouldn't have Christmas," Bill insisted, sitting in the back of the room to take in the exuberant commotion.

Parents who bring their children to join in the fun get something out of it, too.

Mother Samantha Hayes started bringing her son after her friend spearheaded the idea. Hayes says that the way the older and younger generations interact is "amazing" -- and has helped her young boy tremendously.

"My son, you know, when we first started coming, he was very shy. But now, he'll run in and just be like, 'Hey ladies!' because that's what he calls them all -- is 'ladies' here. 'Hey, ladies!'" Hayes mimicked. "And, you know, he always has to say goodbye and hug everyone."

The group is still hoping to see more children of all ages come in to continue spreading that joy among visitors and residents alike. And during the holiday season, it's pretty clear that the magic of Christmas is cheerfully contagious among generations.

"For a while longer, they're going to believe -- and that's wonderful," Bolduck said. "They have that imagination and stuff, and it's pure. It's wonderful."