HOLDEN, Maine — When Chief Chris Greeley loads his police cruiser, it feels like Santa loading his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

This December marks the third year of Holden Police Department's "25 Days of Kindness" program. The program promotes random acts of kindness for the department and the Holden community as a whole, and it's grown each year.

“lt took off and became even larger than my officers doing random acts of kindness," Greeley said. "People in the community wanted to get involved so it’s kind of taken off from there.”

Acts of kindness range from paying for the person behind you at a fast-food restaurant to collecting coats all month for families in need.

“This is a circumstance where we can go and just do something fun and have fun and interact with people in the community in a positive way," Greeley added.

Today, Chief Greeley made several stops as he ran around town...emphasis on the running. He ran to the Holbrook School to drop off toys and cash for the kids, then moved behind the school to Chef's Food Pantry.

The food pantry helps 30 families a week in Holden, and the need during this time of year is at its highest. Chief Greeley donated boxes of food for the families who need it.

The next stop, McDonald's...not for burgers but for gift cards. The department bought gift cards for the Shaw House in Bangor, a home for homeless and at-risk youth, giving the kids some holiday presents.

Greeley even met one stranger who donated to the cause.

“That’s just a classic example of someone recognizing the work we’re trying to do, how can I help, whatever, it’s wonderful.”

After the holidays and after the 25 days of kindness, Greeley doesn't want his department or community to stop the donations. He wants the season of giving to be all year long.

“We focus on a lot of people for such a short amount of time it should be us Mainers think about all year long," Greely said.

