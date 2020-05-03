PORTLAND, Maine — High winds gusts were responsible for damaging the roof of an office building in Portland. It happened Wednesday afternoon on Northport Drive.

A roofing company crew on scene tells NEWS CENTER Maine they are securing what's left of the wood, insulation foam, and rubber, but most of the roof is down to the metal. Workers say those materials were blown off the top and onto the ground below.

