The Real ID is optional, but after October 1, 2021, a driver's license won't be sufficient enough to board a commercial flight or access secure federal buildings.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers looking to fly commercial have until October 1, 2021, to get a Maine Real I.D. or they will have a real problem.

The original deadline was extended by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the deadline, a driver's license will no longer be sufficient enough to board a commercial flight or enter any secure federal buildings. You need a Real I.D. for that.

Your passport or passport card is also an option.

"We just want people to be aware and to not be surprised because no one wants to show up planning to take a flight and not be able to do so," Kristen Muszynski, the Communications Director for Maine's Secretary of State said. "It's always best to be prepared."

The two I.D.s look almost identical. The only difference is the gold state of Maine map in the top right corner of the new identification card. You can visit any of the 13 Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches across the state to get one.

You will need proof of identity, your social security number, and proof of Maine residency.

Maine law says the Real I.D. is optional but, Muszynski encouraged those people to make sure they have a passport or passport card.