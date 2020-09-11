Hebron Academy grad cycling cross country to raise awareness for mental health support

Since June, NAMI Maine has seen a significant increase the amount of teens using its Teen Text Support line.

PORTLAND, Maine — Not long after the pandemic arrived, Maine's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) created a teen text support line to help Maine teens who need help and support during this time.

That was in April.

Since then, NAMI Maine says the usage of that support line is up significantly.

Meanwhile – there's a group of young men trying to do their part to raise awareness and support for NAMI by cycling from coast to coast.

"A lot of times with my personal mental health battles, I kind of feel scared to open up about things," Luke Tremblay said.

Luke Tremblay is originally from Arlington, Massachusetts, and graduated from Hebron Academy in 2014.

"I remember just opening up to my parents and saying, 'Mom and dad, something's not right,'" he said.

Finding the courage to ask for help, he got through a dark time when he was younger. Now he's raising awareness for others to do the same.

"Everyone goes through their own battle. It's different for everybody," Mike English, Tremblay's childhood friend said.

To do that, he and a couple of childhood friends are cycling across the country, from Florida to California, to raise money for the Jed Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

And it's good timing.

The pandemic has been really hard on teens struggling with mental illness. To help, NAMI Maine launched a teen text support line in April.

"There was a big surge when we first announced it," Riley Harris, Mental Health Programs Coordinator at NAMI Maine said. "In the early summer, our numbers dropped a little, but we've seen that rebound since school started in particular."

"Teens are going through a lot right now," Harris added.

"For kids, this is a big deal," Hannah Longley, Director of Community Programs, NAMI Maine said about the pandemic. "None of us have the context to put this in. None of us have had this experience before. So particularly for young people, when they're struggling with it, this is probably one of the hardest things they've gone through. We need to validate that for them, that this is tough."

Since June NAMI Maine has seen a 360 percent increase in the number of text message exchanges through the helpline.

For 80 percent of the text conversations, NAMI Maine is able to offer resources.

For 20 percent, they've been able to provide referrals to professional resources.

"You're always going to get over the hump at some point," English said. "I think always just going to have to do with connecting with other people and people who love you."

For this group and their physical journey, they're putting mind over matter, because...mind matters.

NAMI Maine intends to keep the service going even after the pandemic.