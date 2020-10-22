Maine biologists have been researching Harper the Heron for the last year and a half, tracking the bird and its eco-systems.

HARPSWELL, Maine — Last Spring, a team of state biologists and Harpswell locals successfully captured and tagged a Great Blue Heron.

One of those locals was Mia Nadeau. In fact, they caught the bird in her backyard.

"I was really happy because we had been trying this for a long time and we weren't sure if we were actually going to catch a heron," Nadeau said. "So, when we finally did, it was really exciting."

The heron was named Harper and quickly fitted with a GPS tracker. This would allow Wildlife Biologist, Danielle D'Auria to track the bird's every move. She works with Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The push for this kind of research came several years ago. D'Auria says researchers have seen a 90 percent decline in Heron pairs nesting on Maine's coastal islands. So, they decided to see if the trend was statewide by capturing and tagging birds with GPS trackers.

"We have been trying to understand our population of Great Blue Herons for some time now," D'Auria said. "Understanding the health of our heron population as well as other wetland birds can really help us understand the health of our wetlands, our lakes, our rivers, and the environment in general."

According to the IF&W website:

In partnership with researcher, Dr. John Brzorad, from Lenoir-Rhyne University, and funding from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in spring 2016 we embarked on a great blue heron tracking project. Our goal is to learn new information about Maine’s great blue herons with cutting-edge technology, while actively engaging students of all ages in every phase of the project, within Maine and beyond.

The bird is tracked through a website called, Movebank. This allows biologists and eager bird watchers to stay up to date with Harper's journey. D'Auria said they initially thought Harper was from the Harpswell area but quickly learned she preferred the nests in New Brunswick, Canada.

Last year, she flew 38 hours straight from St. John, New Brunswick to St. John, Florida before settling into Cuba for the winter months. Harper has already taken off for winter again this year. D'Auria says the heron blew them away with her initial trip in 2019, but 2020 was even more impressive.

Harper flew 68 hours straight, totaling more than 2,000 miles from north to south. This time, she landed in the everglades of Florida but D'Auria expects her to travel to Cuba once again for the remainder of her trip south.

"She impressed us even more," D'Auria said. "She did a wider path, which meant a longer route... which means she was over the ocean a lot longer."

D'Auria says this type of research isn't just crucial to Maine's eco-systems and the creatures that inhabit them but also it's to make sure that species like the Blue Heron will be around when kids like Mia grow up.

"The more we can do that, the more they'll understand how important these birds are and the environments they depend on," D'Auria said.