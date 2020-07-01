BANGOR, Maine — The man found guilty by jury with his sister-in-law's July 2018 murder is expected to appear in court for sentencing Tuesday, January 7.

Philip Clark of Hampden faced trial in November. It lasted for two days, and the jury found him guilty of shooting his sister-in-law, Renee Henneberry-Clark, about seven or eight times and ultimately killing her.

At the time of the trial, Clark's defense did not argue with the events of that night. Instead, they said they just wanted to tell Clark's side of the story.

Philip is brother to Frank, or "Chuck", Clark, who was Renee's husband. The three of them lived at the same building in Hampden, but they did not live in the same apartment.

Court documents that surfaced during the case indicated that Renee had filed for a protection from abuse order against Philip in 2016. She was denied that order, however, because the law's language only pertained to immediate family or household members.

Following Renee's death, her daughter led a fight to change state law regarding protection from abuse orders. The bill, which was passed and signed into law in June, changes the language regarding who you can file a protection from abuse order against to broaden options.

Philip Clark's sentencing is expected to happen at the Penobscot County Judicial Court at 1 p.m.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as more information becomes available.