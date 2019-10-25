PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for something spooky, yet educational to do this weekend -- the folks at 'Spirits Alive' in Portland have you covered.

This is the last weekend the non-profit will be holding its 'Walk Among the Shadows' walking tour through Portland's Eastern Cemetery. This year, the walk is centered around Maine's 200th birthday, celebrating our state's founding fathers and the process of becoming an official state.

It's one of several different tours Spirits Alive holds over the course of the year. The organization was formed back in 2006 and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of Portland’s historic Eastern Cemetery through a range of activities including promotion and education, according to the group's website.

This years' tour focuses on sharing the extraordinary lives of some of Portland's first residents. The events Facebook page says the entire walk lasts about 40 minutes.

Tickets are available online for purchase. This weekend the tour will be given on Friday and Saturday between 6:30 and 7:30. Sunday's walk will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.. Adults can get in for $10 dollars, kids tickets are $5 dollars.

