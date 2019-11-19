GRAY, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority and the Department of Transportation have installed green warning lights to help drivers see plow trucks during storms or poor visibility. A state law to improve highway maintenance safety passed in the Spring allowing the change.

The MTA plans on equipping 17 snowfighters with green flashing lights and retrofitting others in the future. Maine DOT has two trucks right now with the lights and will add more to plows on I-295.

The MTA says the color green can be seen better in snowstorms and during bright sunny days

