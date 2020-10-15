To comply with state guidelines surrounding COVID-19, this year, the light display will be enjoyed from the comfort of your car.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — Despite COVID-19's effort to cancel almost every fun event you could think of enjoying this year, Gardens Aglow in Boothbay is getting ready for another magically lit season.

While the lights and displays will be just as spectacular as in years past, there will be a major change to how folks will enjoy the sights. This year, to comply with state guidelines surrounding COVID-19, the light display will be enjoyed from the comfort of your car.

"It brings you back," President and CEO of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Gretchen Ostherr said. "When I was young, we would drive around and see all the places in the community where they had all the lights up... this is like that."

She says the decision was tough but they knew it was the only way people would still be able to enjoy the winter wonderland in Boothbay.

"People feel like 'well now I can bring my parents who normally didn't want to come because it was too cold or didn't want to worry about the ice or now I can bring my little kids who might as well not have been able to handle the cold'," Ostherr said.

GOOD NEWS: Gardens Aglow is a-go this year in Boothbay! BUT, in order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, this year folks will experience the magical displays from the warmth of their car! More details on @newscentermaine at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/nMhFXyENkD — Samantha York (@samanthayorkME) October 15, 2020

Gardens Aglow will run November 25 through January 2, 2021. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance. There will be no restrooms available. It's a mile-long drive that should take passengers roughly 30 minutes to enjoy.