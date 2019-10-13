BREWER, Maine — With each plate, volunteers served up a good cause by the spoonful.

It's why dozens of people came out to the Eagles Club in Brewer Saturday afternoon.

"It's been unbelievable, the outpouring [of] support of the community," said George Walker, who organized the weekend fundraiser with his parents. "It's extremely humbling. It's unbelievable the amount of people that have shown up for this, just to show their support. It's been awesome."

You'd never know it from looking at him but Walker is in kidney failure and in need of a transplant.

He was lucky enough to find a donor in his friend, Ben Jenkins. The two met at Speedway 95 in Hermon after Walker crashed into Jenkins' car.

It was the beginning of their high-speed friendship.

"He's giving me life," said Walker. "This is the least that I could do for him and his family."

Before scheduling the transplant surgery, Walker had one last wish: to find some way to help his donor in return.

So Walker and his family organized the spaghetti supper and silent auction to benefit Jenkins and his family following the transplant.

"Ben has 3 little girls [and] he's got a beautiful wife," said Walker. "I just want to make sure that they don't have anything to worry about. Everything could be taken care of for them."

"It's unreal, I mean, the amount of people that did come," said Jenkins, following Saturday's benefit supper. "It's pretty cool that they actually support something this serious."

Jenkins knows going under the knife is serious and may put him out of work and on bed rest for weeks following the operation.

When asked how he's feeling about the surgery, though, Jenkins jokes he's "ready to get it over and done with. Ice fishing season's coming!"

He's ready to save his friend's life and then put it behind them.

Jenkins was approved by Walker's transplant team to go though with the surgery on September 23.

Walker said he still has a couple of additional tests later this month and then the transplant surgery will be scheduled.