BANGOR, Maine — The story of most musical artists contain highs and lows. Finding that breakthrough moment after years of struggling to make ends meet. A fairy tale for some, but to others that dream was the only thing keeping them going.

Assasi, Allaf's stage name, has had a unique journey as a hip-hop artist. For starters he was born in Syria. Second, he wanted to be a professional basketball player. When that didn't work out he traded the sneakers for a microphone.

He was able to study American hip-hop and rap since he was a teenager. Idolizing the likes of Dr. Dre and Michael Jackson, learning English while translating their lyrics.

Assasi's journey has plenty of stops. Meeting his wife Stephanie Crosby who happens to be from Millinocket. Meeting across the world, but in a similar way as most young adults right here in Maine.

“l asked him on Facebook if he knew about any open mic nights and he said well we can talk about it over a glass of wine," Crosby said.

The two traveled to Lebanon and moved to India where Crosby set up a teaching job.

After that plan didn't work out the couple was separated for two years. Both stuck in a situation that few are every dealt with.

“Not being able to go back to Syria for safety reasons, not being able to go back to Lebanon for visa reasons," Crosby said.

Assasi applied for two years for refugee status which kept getting delayed.

“Next month, next month, two years later I'm in Malaysia,” he said.

Assasi even spent time in an immigration detention camp.

“They took my shoes off, the food has bugs in, you have to pick the bugs out, 30 people in a really tiny room, very filthy, with no air," he added.

Finally in 2017, Assasi made it to America for the first time. Moving to his wife, and manager's, home state of Maine.

The two live in a suburban neighborhood of Bangor. A quiet area for families, luckily they soundproofed the walls. They converted the living room to a home studio where Assasi spends most of his time recording, editing, and producing his music.

But that's just the night job. Assasi works during the day at a local coffee shop, Wicked Brew where his album is on display. Crosby works at the University of Maine, balancing their music careers with their current jobs.

His music has grown since he landed in Bangor. Assasi's song 'Blue Giant' was even featured on the CBS show, 'NCIS: Los Angeles'. His plan is to grow hip-hop world wide. Using his connections in the Arab hip-hop world.

His new album is titled 'Third-World-Wide'. The idea is connect the world through hip-hop, breaking down social or economic barriers between his new home in America, and his first home in the Middle East.

“The album is to show that there’s no limits. “No Limits, no borders, border less mind basically," Assasi mentioned.

Focusing on his own hardships, and on the people and places he encountered along the way.

“That struggle, I got something really positive out of it and its music. And I worked with a lot of people, there’s more than ten countries involved in this album.”

Assasi has performed live in the Bangor area, his first show selling 35 tickets where he didn't expect anyone to be at. His music even gained the attention of local theaters, receiving grants for music projects.

The music is all in Arabic, but his new album will have a visual book with English translations.

From sleeping in the streets of Syria and Lebanon to paving the way for Arab hip-hop artists around the world. Assai's stop in Bangor may be brief but its just another spot for him to spread his passion.

Third-World-Wide will be released early next year.

