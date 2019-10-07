PORTLAND, Maine — Summer is rolling along, and July is the last month without football for the rest of the year.

A little early practice never hurt anybody, though! So before the pros take on the field, some future stars are putting in a little work.

On Tuesday, July 8, Cheverus High School hosted the fifth annual 'Football for You' clinic.

Members of the Patriots alumni club travel across New England and teach lessons in technique, leadership, and safety -- and this year, young Maine athletes had the chance to play alongside Peter Brock.

Brock played with the Patriots for 12 years until his retirement in 1987.

He had a few thoughts to share Tuesday about the secret to success.

"You have to challenge yourself to learn something today that you didn't yesterday or do something today that you couldn't do yesterday -- and then commit to working hard," said Brock. "If you can put those ingredients together every day, and start winning days, turns into winning weeks, turns into winning months."

While Brock said not everyone makes it to the pros, he thinks those lessons will lead to success no matter where you end up.

"You can't promise kids that they're gonna make every team they show up for, or have undefeated seasons...or get straight As in class, but they'll be better off for doing that."