PORTLAND, Maine — As monitoring and preventing Coronavirus in the United States dominates headlines, officials in Maine warn residents to turn their attention to preventing the flu.

There are more than 14,000 cases of Coronavirus reported in China resulting in 304 deaths since the outbreak began, according to the Center for Disease Control. There have been 11 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the United States. Compare that to at least 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths from flu in the U.S. so far this season.

Maine has seen a slight increase in positive influenza tests in week four of the Maine CDC weekly surveillance report. The report labels the flu as widespread in Maine and statistics ending on January 25, 2020 show there have been 685 positive tests with 29 new hospitalizations. Two people have died. So far this season, there have been 3,020 cases confirmed and a total of 10 deaths.

All 16 counties have cases but nearly a third of the cases are in York County.

The same steps to prevent the spread of flu can also stop the spread of Coronavirus, according to MaineHealth's Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Mills.

"With this particular strain of coronavirus it’s too early to tell but all the measures you take to prevent yourself against influenza also help with coronavirus,” said Mills.

CDC

