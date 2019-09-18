BRUNSWICK, Maine — A text message left unanswered. Director Jim Graves from the Maine Fire Service Institute feared the worst after an explosion in Farmington.

“Some of my most dearest friends are on that department,” said Graves. “It’s hard to see your friends in that situation. It’s horrible.”

Friends he has known for decades, recovering at Maine Medical Center following a gas explosion at the Leap Community building on Farmington Falls Road on Monday.

Fire Chief Terry Bell is in critical condition. His brother, Capt. Michael Bell, died in the blast.

Firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter and his son, Capt. Scott Baxter, are listed in critical condition.

Capt. Tim D. Hardy and Firefighter Joseph Hastings' conditions were upgraded from fair to satisfactory on Tuesday, according to Maine Medical Center.

Jim Graves worked closely with Captain Hardy. They bunked together during their time at the Waterville Fire Department and have known each other for close to 20 years. Both are also instructors at the Maine Fire Service Institute, a position Capt. Hardy has held for over 17 years. Hardy was the 2012 MFSI Instructor of the year.

“One of the first things Timmy said to me was, ‘I had my gear on Jimmy,’ and it’s a good thing he did,” said Graves. “We get complacent out there, I can tell you that gear is designed to protect you and if those men had not been wearing it, it would have been worse.”

When the call came in, Farmington Fire-Rescue was in the middle of a shift change, part of the reason why so many ranking officers in the department were at the scene. "It’s the core of the group. The ones that are working very hard to make sure the department is going in the right direction. So it’s devastating,” said Graves.

Graves is waiting for the official investigation for more answers on the cause, but has a sobering reminder for firefighters, in Maine and across the nation.

“Please, wear your protective clothing," expressed Graves. "As much of a pain it is sometimes and cumbersome and hot and uncomfortable. I’ll tell you what, it made the difference. The burns could have been much more severe. Just wear your protective clothing.”

As for the future for the department and for his injured friends it will be a long road to recovery. Graves says fire departments from across the country have reached out for to show support and stand behind Maine's fire community.

“We are all behind them 110%, that’s one of the things I am most proud about is the fire service as a whole is standing behind the town of Farmington, the fire department specifically, and these individuals. We are stepping up to help them any way we can.”