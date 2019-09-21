PORTLAND, Maine — The fun-loving and adorable cat named Shittake is available for adoption through Midcoast Humane.

As part of a rescue transport from West Virginia, Shittake arrived in July. He's estimated to be about 4-months-old and loves to purr. Shittake is neutered and vaccinated and is ready to leave the shelter.

Midcoast Humane hours:

Sun, Mon, Tues, Thurs

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Fri, Sat

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

