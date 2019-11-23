PORTLAND, Maine — Chinchillas are back on Fetch ME a Home. The summer doesn't mix well with chinchillas' thick, warm, soft, coat, forcing the Maine Chinchilla Society to bring them in when the weather cools down.

Chinchillas are relatively maintenance-free. Hay and dust are needed for chinchillas to clean their fur to get the oil and dirt out. A quiet home with mostly adults is preferred.

About a dozen chinchillas are available right now for adoption at Maine Chinchilla Shelter.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: Fetching Hope Rescue, The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.