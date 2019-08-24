PORTLAND, Maine — This week's featured pet is Ajax the bulldog-mix from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. Ajax is deaf and is battling a type of skin cancer. Ajax has been treated and is searching for a home to recover.

Ajax is about nine-years-old, weighs 87lbs and was brought to Maine from Georgia.

ARLGP is also hosting its annual Ales for Tails fundraiser at Thompson's Point. This year it is hosted by NEWS CENTER'S Pat Callaghan and Jessica Gagne.

