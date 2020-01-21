ELLSWORTH, Maine — On a snowy afternoon, it's hard to miss -- the timeless, red Victorian home, perched on the crest of a hill at 41 North Street in Ellsworth. But something about it these days looks different. Where an old, worn down barn once stood is a new addition -- which could soon represent new beginnings for six families.

The Families First Community Center became a certified non-profit in 2015. FFCC now owns this historic house and has been working since the summer of 2018 to turn it into an apartment complex for homeless families.

More than a year later, the group has made decent progress and hopes to open by late spring -- and it's all thanks to the generosity of two well-known foundations and one understanding Mainer.

"(I) really wanted to be involved in it because I'm so passionate about helping people, you know, find their way, having been there myself," Jessie Selah told NEWS CENTER Maine on a Friday afternoon at the chilly construction area.

Selah experienced homelessness after leaving her domestic violence-prone relationship to protect her two-month-old daughter -- and life before walking away from her husband wasn't easy, either. Selah's father committed suicide when she was eight years old, and her mother had untreated bipolar disorder.

"It's actually the most incredible feeling ever to walk through this house," Selah expressed with a giddy smile. She says she knows how much stability and shelter can mean to someone struggling to stay afloat -- and that's why the FFCC's mission stood out to her.

As a result, Selah helped to connect the rising nonprofit with the Sunshine Lady Foundation, resulting in a $175,000 grant for start-up and completion of the project. Later, the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation also followed suit, granting FFCC an additional $50,000 to put toward its mission.

"I think people will see families here, and that's a different view, too, than I think some people have of the homeless population," said Terri Ouellette, the board president of FFCC. It's clear just how much the project has meant to her -- Ouellette tears up thinking about FFCC's opening day when she'll watch families move into their new quarters and hopefully feeling safe for the first time in a while.

"Just (to) see the look on their faces, you know?" Ouellete paused. "When they see a beautiful apartment and nobody's going to kick them out. It's their place."

The project has meant a lot to other people in the community, too. For example, the construction manager, David Witham, is technically retired -- but he has decided to volunteer his days and hours to working on this house.

"It's really going to help a lot of people," Witham smiled.

Two apartments will be installed in the old Victorian part of the home, and then the new addition will house four apartments -- including one handicap-accessible unit. The house will prioritize community, by requiring family dinners, chores, and a neighborly-like experience.

Most of all, it's a place where these families can catch their breath and learn not to lose faith -- a journey that has been 10 years in the making for Selah; but with a degree from college as of last May and a positive outlook on life, she is ready to help give back to others in whatever unique ways she can.

"I'm not where I want to be yet, but I'm nearly completely independent," Selah said. "It feels incredible."

Ouellette says she has already heard some people express interest to her about the housing. While applications are not yet officially open, you can contact the FFCC at 207-460-3711 or familiesfirstellsworth@gmail.com.

