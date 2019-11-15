BANGOR, Maine — Parking on campus at any university is a known issue, and the University of Maine is no exception.

Some UMaine students try to cheat the parking system by creating different parking permits that enable them to park at faculty and staff lots or event the residential parking spaces.

The fake parking passes include a hologram and some are even made for the handicapped spaces.

"I would not be surprised, and I actually know a couple of people who have done that to try to get around the system because they don't feel like buying it," said student Josh Richardson.

A parking permit costs $50 a year at the University of Maine, for residents, commuters and faculty and staff members.

When parking officers find a fake or stolen parking permit, the parking services department at UMaine will give the student a fine for not having the proper university permit and they will refer the student to the university for further disciplinary action.

"Our enforcement officers have gotten fairly good at detecting one, and when that happens one of the things we do is to get that permit from the person which sometimes requires the car to be towed," said Tom Spitz, the parking supervisor at UMaine.

UMaine used parking permit stickers up until the early 2000s, then the parking services department switched to the hanging permits. According to university officials, is no plan to return to permit stickers.

According to Dean Dana, students should use the "Side Kick app" where they can look which slots on campus are opened. During peak times (9 a.m. and 1 p.m.) transportation officers fill out a survey of the opened slots on the parking lots on campus, for students to know what is available and in which lots.

The Black Bear Orono Express and the Community Connector buses are encouraged for students.

So far this year 1,860 parking tickets have been given out to students.

