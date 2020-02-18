Tax season is officially in full swing, and with less than 60 days to go before deadline, Mainers are working hard to file their taxes.

For people who are numbers-shy and a bit confused in general, not to worry -- talk to anyone else, and that's probably normal! But there are things every taxpayer should know about this season to make the most out of a sometimes-cumbersome routine.

The basics

For people who are experiencing this responsibility for the first or second time, look at it this way -- during this time of year, the IRS essentially treats each person like their own individual business.

If you are a U.S. citizen, or if you work in the U.S. and generate any income, you are obligated to pay taxes on it. The tax year ends on December 31, and after that, people have a few months to get their records together to figure out how much they owe the IRS in taxes. The good news is that if you paid too much in taxes throughout the year, you will get a tax refund -- but if you paid too little, the extra amount you're required to pay may have an interest rate.

The IRS will receive certain documentation, like W-2 and 1099 forms, but you must report any other income you make. If you don't, accountants say there are consequences -- and it's really in your favor to report as much income as you can for social security and Medicare purposes later in life.

Earned Income Tax Credit

A common misconception is that tax returns aren't as important for people if they are low-income -- but this is not true.

The Earned Income Tax Credit was originally signed into effect by President Gerald Ford and then expanded upon by President Ronald Reagan. It is designed as a supplement to bring low-income households up to a reasonable income. If you are eligible, you could get quite a bit of money back -- but you have to apply and thoroughly complete your tax returns.

To qualify, you must be between 25 and 65 years old and have a valid social security number.

2019 income qualifications for EITC were:

Single person with no kids: up to $15,570

Married with no kids (joint): up to $21,370

Single with up to three kids: up to $50,162

Married with up to three kids: about $55,900

2019 available credit for EITC was:

No kids: $529 max

1 kid: around $3,500 max

2 kids: around $5,800 max

3 kids: $6,557 max

Kids included must be 19 years old or younger, or 24 years old or younger, if they are full-time students. The rules for EITC also vary for military or clergy members.

According to data from the IRS, 95,000 Mainers working in 2018 claimed a total of $199 million in federal EITC last year. That averaged about $2,106 per tax filer.

How to file tax returns

There are plenty of options for people who need help filing their taxes. You can hire an accountant, or fill out information on your own using a program, like TurboTax.

"If you just have a W-2 and you're just taking the standard deduction, it really isn't that complicated," said Hilary Clark, a staff accountant at Edwards, Faust & Smith in Bangor. "But if you have any unusual circumstances, if you're not sure for whatever reason -- you should ask somebody, just because it's easier to fix things before you file than it is to go back and amend and correct. Then, it's generally more expensive, as well."

Tax returns are due this year in Maine by Wednesday, April 15.