'It's not your fault' -- risk of domestic violence during the holiday season

Advocates for domestic violence survivors at Partners for Peace say more than 13,000 people reach out to abuse hotlines in our state every year.

BANGOR, Maine — The holiday season is notorious for being stressful, even in years without a global health crisis. For people who are experiencing or who have experienced domestic violence, though, those stressors can be more serious.

Some advocates for domestic violence survivors say the holidays can add a lot of pressure to situations -- and, as a result, they may present situations abusers will take advantage of, putting survivors at risk. The coronavirus pandemic this year also has the potential to make that worse.

Casey Faulkingham is the community response team leader at Partners for Peace, a program aimed at helping those experiencing abuse and ending violence. She says they help between 1,500 and 1,700 people affected by abuse or violence every year -- and that's just in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. Statewide, Faulkingham says the number of people reaching out to helplines is closer to 13,000.

The holiday season is stressful for most people, but it can be especially challenging for people who are experiencing or have experienced domestic abuse. I visited @PartnersMaine to find out why. That story on @newscentermaine at 5 and 6 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/GrbsPd9Mgt — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) November 24, 2020

The holiday season can present different challenges for survivors. Per tradition, some may feel like they have to visit an abusive childhood home to celebrate. Others may become hopeful or optimistic and stay in an abusive relationship.

A lot of people tend to drink during the holidays. Faulkingham says drugs and alcohol don't cause abusive behavior, but they can exacerbate an already-abusive situation.

Some survivors may have looked forward to visiting someone else's home for the holidays in the past as an escape to an abusive relationship -- but the coronavirus pandemic may make that more difficult to do this year.

Abuse can take a number of different forms. It can be mental or emotional by belittling or degrading; economic by not giving a survivor access to funds, or by spending his or her money excessively; sexual; and physical. Experts say signs can be difficult to spot -- and it can also be hard to leave.

"We want survivors and people who care about them to know it's not your fault if you experienced abuse," Faulkingham told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It's not your fault that you didn't see a sign, you didn't see something. The only person that is accountable for that, really, is the person who is perpetrating the abusive tactics."

Faulkingham says it's important to reach out for help through a domestic violence or sexual assault resource center if you're in an unsafe situation. Staff members will act as a sounding board to help survivors determine the best course of action.

Some resources include: