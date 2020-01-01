OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — As the world recovers from New Year's celebrations, hundreds with the holiday off decided to dive into 2020 with a chilling plunge in the ocean.

The 32nd Lobster Dip raises money for Special Olympics Maine. Participants wore bikinis, swim trunks, and costumes for the mad dash into the frigid Atlantic. Organizers say last year's dip brought in over $100,000 for year-round training and athletic competition for 4,500 adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

The Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach was the backdrop of the event. A post-dip party followed for dippers to warm up and celebrate starting the year off by giving back.

To donate to Special Olympics Maine, click here.

