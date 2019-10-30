BANGOR, Maine — In Ellsworth on Tuesday, the University of Maine held a ‘recipe to market’ seminar, allowing small businesses the opportunity to get educated on the right way to market their products.

“These are people that started around a passion for food,” said Jim McConnon, an Extension Specialist at the University.

Companies that have been releasing products for years and even individuals with a passion and skill for cooking were in attendance. The goal was to help local small businesses break into the industry.

Eastern Maine Community College offers a two-year culinary arts degree program - a perfect way to learn every job in the business.

“Essentially teaching students everything they need to be successful in the restaurant and foodservice industry,” Jay Demers the department co-chair said.

Students are usually college-age and want to focus their studies on their passion. They find this program to be the perfect opportunity.

“I’ve been cooking for a long time so to have the credentials behind me was important,” Hannah Moody said. “To do just a quick two years and really focus on what I love was important to me.”

Even older students who are switching careers are in the program, like Lisa Jones who worked for years as a nurse.

“It gives someone the opportunity to learn and get right out into the workforce and if you want to get a bachelor’s degree you can always go back and do that,” she said.

The idea of these educational programs is simple - to continue the booming industry that has been generated from Maine’s nationally rated restaurants.

“(We want to) provide that workforce for the employers locally. And folks around here can see how much food has been elevated in the last decade or so, and I’d like to think we’re a big part of that,” Demers said.

A great system to keep Maine’s restaurants filled with local products, workers, and business owners.

