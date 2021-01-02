New Bangor COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens despite snowstorm

Despite wintry weather, a new Northern Light Health mass COVID-19 vaccination opened Tuesday at the Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine — Tuesday morning is a snowy one statewide, but wintry weather wasn't enough to stop a new mass coronavirus vaccination site from opening at a popular venue in Bangor.

Northern Light Health hopes to vaccinate 1,800 people this week at the Cross Insurance Center. Staff members and volunteers set up the operation last week, and 900 people are registered for the clinic Tuesday. An additional 900 are registered for Thursday.

Vaccinations are offered to people 70 and older. Northern Light Health asks that anyone who can make it to the CIC safely do so to keep the operation running smoothly. Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health said closing because of weather conditions wasn't an option.

"We feel that we can safely get people through this line. We know this is Maine -- weather will happen, and so we don’t want to get into the habit of having to reschedule clinic after clinic," Jarvis explained. "We know at some point we will be doing this daily, so to keep pushing it down the line is just not an option for us."

I’m LIVE at the @CICBangor this snowy morning. A mass #COVID19 vaccination clinic is opening here today, despite the weather conditions. Details about how procedures will work to try to vaccinate 1,800 Mainers this week on @newscentermaine. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/kMGX6iVV67 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) February 2, 2021

This is the largest community clinic Northern Light Health has offered so far, with 20 check-in tables, 20 vaccination tables, and the goal of increasing to 40 at some point. The clinic uses the entire concourse center at the CIC, so people who have a hard time getting around don't have to use the stairs or elevators. Upon entering the Southwest Entry, Mainers are screened at the door for health concerns and then wait inside to get a vaccine. Jarvis says the queueing line has room for up to 2,000 people, and a radio broadcasts to tell people waiting in their car when they can enter.

Jarvis said that if Northern Light Health receives enough vaccine, officials hope to vaccinate between 10,000 and 15,000 people each week. The CIC operation is expected to run through the summer.

This week, only the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed at this location, but Jarvis said that depends on what the federal government provides and how the facility can handle different challenges.

The Pfizer and Modern vaccines are equally effective, he said, and he and his team have been pleased to see the demand.

"Most people are so overjoyed and welcoming and warm and thankful that they're getting this vaccine," Jarvis said, adding, "We do know that there are people that are hesitant right now. To them, I say this is a very safe vaccine -- both the Moderna and the Pfizer. They are incredibly efficacious, meaning that they will protect you against the severe disease of COVID-19, so we are encouraging people to stand up and get the vaccine."

The entire process at the CIC takes fewer than 45 minutes for most people. The last appointment time is 3 p.m., but staff members will stay longer until everyone with an appointment has been vaccinated. Jarvis said people should show up on time for their appointments, not early. Northern Light Health doesn't open its clinics until determining how many dosages will be available, so, if you have an appointment, your vaccine is waiting for you.