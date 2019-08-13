BRISTOL, Maine — Crews have wrapped up their work for Tuesday night searching for a 63-year-old missing boater in the Round Pond Harbor area in Bristol.

Searchers are reportedly making a plan for Wednesday, as there has been no sign yet of Glenn Murdoch, who was reported missing Monday evening.

Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Matt Talbot said Glenn Murdoch of Bremen was reported overdue by family at about 8:30 p.m. on August 12.

The harbor master said someone apparently found the man’s small skiff floating in the harbor, but there is no trace of the missing man. Murdoch is believed to have fallen overboard in the harbor.

Marine Patrol, Coast Guard, sheriff's deputies and Bristol fire volunteers searched the harbor until late Monday night but could not find Murdoch.

Marine Patrol was leading the search as of Tuesday, with assistance from Maine State Police's dive team. Divers and boats were using side-scan sonar to search the area around where the boat was moored, described as about 100 yards off the town landing, as family members waited nearby.