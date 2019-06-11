BANGOR, Maine — Since man first walked Earth, death has not been far behind. The traditional way of burning the dead in an open flame fire may have phased out, but the same idea is still in practice today.

Cremation has many forms, and with Maine's aging population, it's becoming more and more popular.

“(Last year) approximately 14,000 deaths in the state of Maine over 11,000 were actually cremated," said Stephan Burrill the Superintendent of Mount Hope Cemetery.

Those numbers proving the upwards trend of cremation.

“Since 2007, it has grown every year, and this year will exceed a thousand cremations also," added Garry Sirois the manager of Pine Grove, talking about his crematorium.

Wednesday, Pine Grove was focused more on the educating aspect of cremations. It hosted two workshops in their facility where it explained the process, the laws involved, the cost, and what to do with your loved one's ashes.

“People will still do a lot of memorization but with just cremated remains present, not a casket," said Jim Fernald the Owner and General Manager at Pine Grove.

This trend helping to save money.

“Embalming is a big expense, casket, a burial vault, and a full-sized grave which are common big expenses with burials but not with cremation," added Fernald.

The expenses saved from traditional burials. One may think that the new wave of cremation will take away from cemeteries, but as Burrill points out, it saves space.

“We have a policy that we allow two cremates to a grave space. So when you think of that we’ll never use up all the space."

266-acres of space in fact. Mount Hope Cemetery is the second oldest garden cemetery in the country. They may be losing some money from traditional burials, but saving space is important after its last expansion in 2000.

Adapting to this new trend has already begun at cemeteries across the state. Burying ashes in family plots, burying multiple family members in one plot, all ways cemeteries have adjusted.

This spring Mount Hope will unveil something new with cremation.

“We haven’t announced it yet, but we’re coming up with some alternatives for families," said Burrill.

