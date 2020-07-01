BANGOR, Maine — Congressman Jared Golden sat down with AARP members at the Bangor Public library today to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug costs within the Medicare program.

"That it would cap out of pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries at about $2,000 a year," Congressman Golden said.

The 'Lower Drug Costs Now Act' would fund the expansion of Medicare coverage to include dental, vision, and hearing, and lower prescription drug prices for thousands of Mainers.

Lori Parham is the Maine AARP Director. She said because of the high costs, Mainers are having to choose between food and their prescription medication.

"And let's face it, prices have gone up because the companies can afford to charge whatever they want...It's just added so much stress to people who are struggling already," Parham said.

AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, advocates for the medical system to be more transparent and more affordable.

Golden hopes that the bill will pass through the senate to improve the quality of life for many that need medications but can't afford them.

According to Ways & Means Committee analysis, The 'Lower Drug Costs Now Act' (H.R. 3), could lower medication costs for Mainers with:

Arthritis by $30,000 a year;

Diabetes by $15,000 a year;

Asthma by $1,100 a year;

Breast cancer by $45,000 a year;

Leukemia by $66,300 a year;

Prostate cancer by $72,100 a year.

Congressman Jared Golden

"There is no reason why it couldn't be voted on immediately, so we are hoping that the American people are going to be advocating for this and that we will see a vote in 2020," Congressman Golden said.

In addition to lowering prescription drug costs, the Lower Drug Costs Act would use the savings to expand the healthcare workforce, invest in biomedical research and drug development, combat the opioid epidemic, and increase funding for Community Health Centers.

NCM

RELATED: Trump proposes importation rule on prescription drugs from Canada

RELATED: US House passes legislation to lower prescription drug costs

RELATED: New generic Zantac recall over cancer fear makes it 3 in past week

RELATED: Another generic Zantac recall over cancer concerns