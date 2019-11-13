BREWER, Maine — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Family and friends gathering around the table in just two short weeks.

Some, giving thanks to the people and opportunities that positively impact their life. Others, just thankful for having food on the table.

Nickerson & O'Day construction company has been doing its part to help the community for the past seven years. Wednesday in Brewer, donating more than 1600 pounds of food.

“This will help several dozen families and we find the need is the greatest this time of year," Karl Ward, the president of Nickerson & O'Day said.

This donation is crucial for supporting local families that suffer from food insecurity. Brenda Leavitt, the Director of Resource Development for OHI, said.

“We support an average of 150 households a month, with new households coming all the time," she added.

Nickerson & O'Day actually helped renovate the food pantry building. Since then, the two have teamed up to serve their community.

“Sometimes they don’t even know when they’re going to be able to put the next food, meal, on the table and this makes a big difference in our local community," Ward said.

The food pantry has noticed overwhelming responses from the families they help. Some even volunteering their time to give what they have.

“They don’t just take, they turn around and give back and that’s great to see," Leavitt said.

The act of helping the community runs through all employees at Nickerson & O'Day.

“We like giving especially this time of year when people have it hard, we always like to do something like this for everybody," Admin Assistant Jena Sutherland said.

