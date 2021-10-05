Chief of Naval Operations to visit BIW alongside Sens. Collins, King

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday will visit Bath Iron Works for the first time on Monday, May 10, alongside Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works (BIW) is expecting a few important visitors on Monday, May 10. They include Maine's U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday.

Gilday, the senior military officer in the department of the Navy, and the senators will spend the day touring the shipyard to see ships that are under construction, as well as manufacturing areas and training facilities. They will also be speaking with leadership and employees. This is Gilday's first time visiting BIW.

Collins says the CNO play a key role in determining the Navy's budget priorities. She says she's hoping this visit will show Gilday that BIW is past its labor disputes of last year, has a fully-engaged workforce, and is in need of funding for some particular projects. She says those include getting funding for three DDG destroyers, looking ahead to the next surface combatant ship, and making investments in the infrastructure of the shipyard.

I’m LIVE at Bath Iron Works this morning. Today, @USNavyCNO Adm. Mike Gilday and @SenatorCollins and @SenAngusKing are expected to visit BIW. I’ll explain what this visit could mean for funding for future projects at the shipyard on @newscentermaine at 6 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/5irqFS5aZT — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) May 10, 2021

Collins says that funding is important for both national security and the success of BIW workers and their families. BIW provides about 6,000 jobs in Maine that pay well, require high skill levels, and employ people from all 16 counties. It also helps to support workers in other industries, such as restaurants and smaller businesses that provide parts used for shipbuilding.

Collins says Monday's visit is "prestigious" and designed to heighten appreciation for the work done at BIW. The hope is the shipyard can continue to keep a steady flow of work to mitigate "peaks and valleys" of the workload for employees. That would help BIW to avoid a cycle of layoffs and rehiring.

"Without BIW, Maine's economy would really suffer a terrible blow," Sen. Collins said about the shipyard's importance to Maine. "Without BIW, the United States Navy would not be nearly as strong, and it would be overly dependent on just one other large shipyard that can build the kind of ships that BIW is renowned for building."

Collins is referring to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

In a recorded video sent to NEWS CENTER Maine, Sen. King said the CNO wants to see how BIW builds its ships and what goes into that process. He says since last summer's strike, the relationship between unions and management at BIW is the best he has seen it in decades. He believes BIW will play an important part in Maine's future -- and hopes that stable relationship will continue.

"(BIW is) a very important part of Maine's economic future -- and these ships, as I mentioned, are really the workhorses of the Navy. So, as long as we can stay on schedule and keep competing, I think Bath is going to be there for the long haul."