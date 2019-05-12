ANSON, MAINE, Maine — The school board meeting Thursday night for RSU 74 was not ordinary. The meeting took a turn to the dramatic side when the public was allowed to make comments to the board.

Parent Leah May addressed the school board calling for the removal of superintendent Mike Tracy from his position. She planned to present the board with a petition that has more than 300 signatures from parents who feel the same way.

Due to meeting policy, May's objections were not heard, and after being warned three times she was escorted out of the building. Tracy told NEWS CENTER Maine, that no direct personal attacks are allowed at meetings.

The dramatic and heated meeting was built up for a while. Last month a popular teacher was placed on administrative leave sparking the fire.

Math teacher Tony Pranses was placed on administrative leave after a complaint was filed to superintendent Tracy. Before Pranses was placed on leave, Tracy began his investigation.

Students were brought into an office in the high school where they were questioned by Tracy and principal Tim Richards. Tracy could not comment on what questions were asked to students due to the ongoing investigation, but students who were questioned did comment.

“(Tracy) asked me if Mr. Pranses had any contact after school if he were to text me, add me on snap chat, if he talked to me sexually if he ever asked me about sleeping together," student Aislinn Slate said.

Parents are upset that they were not informed by this investigation, even if their children were quested by the school administration.

“The kids should want to get up and go to school, and feel safe going to school, they shouldn’t feel that they are going to get pulled into the office with the door locked behind them and asked intimidating questions," parent Leah May said.

Another student questioned was the son of Annie Harris Rowe, she also had no idea her child was brought in for questioning.

“They’re pushing us under the rug and not letting us talk because they want to get rid of it, I don’t think that’s right. My son should have a voice, he should be able to talk to them and tell them what he is thinking. They did things all wrong," she said after tonight's meeting.

Pranses was part of the student protest on his behalf saying he had to show up after seeing all the support from his students. He was then banned from school grounds after violating terms of the administrative leave. With this investigation ongoing, Pranses knows the reality of the situation.

“The damage done to me at this point, in my profession I’ll never work anywhere else at this point," he said.

Mike Tracy adds that students and parents don't have all the facts and are confused with the situation.

“I believe we followed every correct protocol and procedure and are following those correct protocol and procedure.”

Some students have dropped out of Carrabec High School and transferred over to neighboring Madison High School. Mike Crane a parent, told NEWS CENTER Maine, that he picked up six school transfer request forms just a few days after the student protest.

The next chapter in this investigation is Friday afternoon where Tracy and Pranses will have a meeting to discuss the findings of the investigation. Pranses commented that he expects to be fired.