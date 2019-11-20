ANSON, MAINE, Maine — It all started with a compliant.

A complaint filed to superintendent Mike Tracy a few weeks ago about math teacher Anthony Pranses.

Tracy and school principal Tim Richards conducted interviews with students asking questions about their teacher. This done without the knowledge of the parents.

After Pranses was placed on administrative leave, students protested by walking out of class.

Today, the parents started a petition calling for the removal of Tracy.

“The petition basically says we want to remove Mike Tracy as Superintendent of the schools, and ultimately we are asking for the immediate termination of Mike Tracy’s contact," said Leah May the parent who started the petition.

The petition coming as a result of parents being unhappy with the way the investigation of Pranses was conducted.

Pranses continued to teach his students and offer advice after school for two weeks while kids were questioned. Tracy did not comment on what specific questions were asked.

“I can't comment on the line of questioning. The questions I ask must relate directly to the concern, no more, no less," Tracy said.

Some Carrabec students who were interviewed came forward and said what questions were asked, in a school office.

“(Tracy and Richards) asked me if Mr. Pranses had any contact after school, if he were to text me ,add me on snap chat, if he talked to me sexually, if he ever asked me about sleeping together," Aislinn Slate said.

Her sister, Isabelle, was also questioned.

“(Tracy and Richards) asked if (Pranses) ever talked about one night stands with me, or anything inappropriate.”

All of this being done without the knowledge of the parents. This being the main reason this petition was created.

“The first step should have been, contact parents, contact authorities, then start the investigation," May added.

Authorities were never contacted about this investigation.

May also mentioned that she wants her daughter to feel safe when she attends Carrabec High School everyday.

“The kids should want to get up and go to school, and feel safe going to school, they shouldn’t feel that they are going to get pulled into the office with the door locked behind them and asked intimidating questions," May said.

Superintended Tracy didn't think this situation warranted a message to parents.

“What I was reviewing didn’t mandate immediate family calls or else I would have (contacted parents)," Tracy said.

During Friday's protest, Pranses knew he wasn't allowed to be on school property or in any contact with his students.

“With that much support I knew I needed to show up, it was amazing, I don’t regret it," he said.

Due to his involvement, he was ordered a trespassing warning from school property.

Being banned from school grounds is the last thing on Pranses' mind.

“What did I do that is so bad you have to kill my reputation ad my personal life like the way you did," Pranses said. "The damage done to me at this point, in my profession I’ll never work anywhere else at this point."

His teaching career could be over, but his fight with the school is not. Pranses is in the process of filing a lawsuit.

The lawsuit and the petition will both be topics during the next school board meeting on December, 4th.

RELATED: Carrabec High School students walk out of class in protest of teacher placed on administrative leave

RELATED: Varsity Club: Bailey Dunphy / Carrabec High School

“Our goal is to have all these pages signed and filled out and brought to the school board meeting December 4th," May said.

There are no signs if this investigation will end by that date or not.

“I want a positive end for the school community, the students, the families, the staff," Tracy said.

Pranses with one last message to students and families.

“Just hang in there with me, we’re going to win this thing.”

Several parents have told NEWS CENTER Maine that they plan on removing their kids from the school district as soon as possible. Some have already done so before the petition was created.