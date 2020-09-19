Car parade brightens day at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center

Friday marks one month since the center posted on its Facebook page it had a COVID-19 outbreak. Community members organized a car parade in support.

MADISON, Maine — Among the places where COVID-19 has hit hard, the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison. On Friday afternoon, community members, family and neighbors decided to organize a special car parade today to remind their loved ones that they are strong and will get through this.

To show the communities' love and support they organized a car parade.

"It was important to show the people that we care about, even though we can't go in to visit them or spend any time with them, we can at least show them support through the window. Maybe they can look out and have one day where they don't have to think about the virus and think about more of support that the community wants to show to them," said Steve Austin, the main organizer of the car parade.

Some expressed they are still very affected by the COVID-19 cases linked to by the Millinocket area wedding, affecting the health of their loved ones inside the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center.

Michelle Wilhelm traveled from the other side of the country to wave to her grandmother in this car parade.

"We are from Washington State and we just wanted her to know that she has family cheering her on from all over the country," said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm got the call that her grandmother was one of the persons inside the facility that has tested positive for COVID-19, "that was my worst nightmare," said Wilhelm. She tells NEWS CENTER Maine, her nana Katie Ouilette is doing well.

"You know it's sad how one poor choice can impact so many people," said Wilhelm.

The impact at Maplecrest traced back to an August wedding 100 miles away just outside Millinocket at the Big Moose Inn.

Wanda Kranz has been a volunteer for the center for years. Back in the day, Kranz and her dog used to go every day to hang out with the residents. She has not been able to do that since March.

"My friend died! You know, 30 people here are affected so far. That's devastating. Thank God it hasn't gone to other nursing homes but this is horrible. Hello people! Wake up! Ugh, I'm very angry," said Kranz.

The organizer Steve Austin said the community has been sending flowers, snacks, letters, and even fresh apples from nearby orchards to the residents inside.

"I decided, hey if they are going to do parades for birthdays, why can't we do the same thing around the outside perimeter of the nursing home," said Austin.

"It's been amazing to see the community pull together, everyone at Maplecrest that we support them and love them," said Austin.