KENNEBUNK, Maine — Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts expanded across the U.S. border. About 20trucks carrying more than 40 lineworkers from New Brunswick are heading to Orlando, Florida to help with storm response.

T&T Line Construction sent the whole company down and plan on waiting out the hurricane before getting to work, according to lineman Andrew Himmelman.

Himmelman tells NEWS CENTER Maine that traveling far distances to help out is something they do often.

"[We] go down for winter storms, hurricanes, anything between September and springtime,” said Himmelman.

Dorian is a major hurricane about 275 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.

The buzz-saw intensified overnight Friday into Saturday, moving over very warm water and through an area conducive to strengthening.

There's been a notable change overnight to the forecast of Dorian after Tuesday. It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty.

Significant impacts could also occur even if the center of Dorian stays offshore.

With the change in the forecast, the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week.

The group spoke with NEWS CENTER Maine as they were passing through southern Maine.