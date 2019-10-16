BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Select Board chairwoman Jean Harmon has resigned after allegedly slapping an employee.

It was announced at Wednesday's town meeting.

Selectman Dennis Santolucito put it to vote and it was unanimous.

Surveillance video captured by the Buxton Police Department, shows Jean Harmon allegedly slapping the town's solid waste department manager Greg Heffernan, on the side of the head.

"She hit my ear so hard I had ringing in my ear three, four, five minutes after." Heffernan said.

Heffernan says the incident happened last year on town property after the two go into an argument about people outside of the town bringing trash to the transfer station.

"She's been describing it as a playful exchange," Heffernan said. "Any normal human being can tell this is not a normal exchange."

Heffernan decided to press charges after the incident.

The case went to trial, but the judge called a mistrial after a jury deliberated for three hours and could not reach a verdict.

As for Heffernan, he said he's stayed quiet about this for too long, and hopes by saying his side, she will no longer be serving the people of Buxton.

"I'm glad it's finally out in the open. I never tried to embarrass the town," said Heffernan.

According to court documents, Harmom pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct last week.

According to Buxton's town charter, "A person shall forfeit the office of selectmen if he/she is convicted of a crime or offense punishable by sentence of imprisonment for more than 30 days."

Attempts to reach Harmon and her lawyer were unsuccessful.