Brunswick man bikes to support lung health after losing friend to COVID-19

Kevin Lucas, a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works, has been biking to work since March 1. He has tracked 800 miles so far for Trek Across Maine to support lung health.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — For some, the commute to work may look different between May 17 and 23. That's because it's Bike to Work Week, put on every year by the League of American Bicyclists.

Some Mainers are strapping on their helmets for another reason this season. The 37th annual Trek Across Maine is taking place virtually in 2021, as it did in 2020, because of the pandemic. This event is the largest fundraiser in the nation for the American Lung Association, normally raising about a million dollars during a three-day, 180-mile bike ride. Despite a last-minute shift to a virtual format last year, the event still ended up raising more than half of a million dollars.

The money raised helps to promote lung health through advocacy, education, and research. The goal is to help prevent lung disease by fighting lung cancer, raising awareness about tobacco use and youth vaping, and providing education about COVID-19.

Organizers say there are some benefits to a more flexible, virtual format.

"We love that people really can 'cycle their way' -- that's sort of our tagline this year -- and make the event their own and really get out and enjoy the outdoors and enjoy that time exercising on their bikes, however, works best for them and whenever works best for them," said Kim Chamard, senior development manager for the American Lung Association. "If it's kids riding after school if it's doing a couple of rides on the weekend -- people really have the opportunity to make it their own this year."

Kevin Lucas of Brunswick, a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works, has been taking part in Trek Across Maine this year by biking to work most mornings. Since March 1, he says he has tracked 800 miles for the event. For every ride he does, he sends in the distance he traveled to an app called Strava, used to help Trek Across Maine members connect with each other and share rides and routes.

Lucas says he has been inspired to ride this year after some tough struggles brought on by the pandemic.

"One of the gentlemen I work with lost his father to COVID-19 back in November -- and in February, I believe, he was diagnosed with COVID-19," Lucas explained. "I'm riding for him this year. I've also lost -- one of my dear friends who I grew up with passed away three weeks ago from COVID-19, so it really hit close to home for me."