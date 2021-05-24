'All the precautions' | Mother-daughter duo make changes to keep Brunswick Diner alive

The Brunswick Diner now includes a service window outside to help eliminate some contact, as well as an extended patio and plexiglass between tables indoors.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A major chapter of the coronavirus pandemic is coming to a close. As of Monday, May 24, most mask and social distancing requirements are being lifted in Maine, as the state inches toward normal again.

Maine is no longer requiring masks in most settings, including indoors, after Gov. Janet Mills lifted the outdoor mask requirements for all Mainers on April 27. The changes on Monday come after the latest mask guidance from the U.S. CDC that recommends people who are not fully vaccinated, or who are not yet able to receive the vaccine, continue to wear a mask.

There are some exceptions. Masks will be still be required on public transportation. They will also still be required indoors at schools and child care settings for people five years and older. The CDC recommends masks still be worn in health care settings and in congregate living spaces, like jails and shelters. According to Gov. Janet Mills' office, businesses and organizations can adopt policies for employees or clients that require wearing a mask, or showing proof of vaccination to avoid wearing a mask.

As of May 24, all capacity limits and social distancing requirements for indoor and outdoor gatherings are also lifted.

For many people, these changes reflect a light at the end of the tunnel -- but some business owners do have concerns. On Friday morning, mother-daughter duo Jane Davis and Cassidy King were busy at the Brunswick Diner, preparing for the upcoming week. The more optimistic scene is much different than a rather bleak one just 12 months ago. Back then, the two women weren't sure whether the decades-old diner would make it through the pandemic.

"I mean, last year I was falling apart thinking that my life's work had just gone down the drains, due to a virus," Davis expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine, sitting in a corner booth with classic red cushioning.

The diner opened last summer after it shut down in March 2020 as a result of COVID-19, but it closed again for a few months this winter. During that time, Davis and King decided to come up with new solutions to address some challenges. Davis says because the actual building is so small, people were often too close at the register. The two women decided to implement a service window outside where guests can order and pay for their food before sitting down to eliminate some contact. Waitstaff will still bring food to tables, either on an extended patio space outside, or inside, where tables are now separated by plexiglass. The diner also has a new chef -- and new menu options.

"Our situation is just -- we care that whoever is exposed to us, we've taken all the precautions we can," Davis explained about the precautionary measures.

She and King recognize that change is hard for everyone, especially at a staple that has been around since the twentieth century. But they say the point of these updates is to make sure there are brighter days ahead.

"I'm hoping the new changes will really keep us around for another 20, 40, 50 years," Davis expressed, proudly noting she bought the diner in February 1998 and has been with it ever since.

"I guess we're just excited," King said, standing behind the counter. "I hope we're able to stay busy for this summer, and I hope this winter we're in a position where we're comfortable enough again to be open."

Davis and King say they're looking forward to seeing regulars and tourists again. Making up revenue lost last year isn't really a priority -- they're just trying to focus on moving forward, understanding they're lucky the diner survived. Every day, the light at the end of the tunnel seems a bit brighter.

"I think this will pass, and it will be something that we look at in the history book -- hopefully soon," Davis said.