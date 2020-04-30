BANGOR, Maine — Maine and Los Angeles sometimes feel as though they are worlds apart, but for Jenn Chapman, they are both places she can call 'home'. Jenn grew up in Bangor and has deep family roots there -- her father and brother run a dental office on Grove Street, and her grandfather started Brookings-Smith funeral home.

Years ago, Jenn traded pine trees for palm trees and moved to California, raising a family there. Now, one of her sons will appear on television screens around the country, as he takes on a role in a new NBC series "Council of Dads".

NEWS CENTER Maine was introduced to the Chapmans by a longtime family friend, Bill Green.

RELATED: Looking for a new series to binge? Bull Moose has suggestions

Blue Chapman plays one of the youngest characters, J.J., on the show, which is all about family and the ways we sometimes create our own family. He and Jenn say that this experience has been surreal, from the audition process to finding out Blue had landed a role.

"The first thing he said when he came out of his first audition was, 'I got that,'" Jenn laughed alongside Blue on a video call with NEWS CENTER Maine.

That confidence comes from eight years of real life experience. On the show, J.J. is a transgender boy -- and in real life, Blue has gone on this journey, too. He says he wants to use this show to tell these stories through his character.

"He's a seven-year-old boy who loves his pet dog, Cowboy, and he loves his family," Blue expressed. "He's like me."

RELATED: Proposed rule would allow nonbinary designation on Maine birth certificates

Jenn says she is proud to watch Blue play a role in a series that embraces diversity. It's based on a book written by Bruce Feiler, a man who got sick in life and decided to choose a group of men to stand by his family if he didn't survive. They were the 'council of dads'.

In real life, Feiler did live, but the father in the show does not. Jenn says that the show's writers pulled from other aspects of their life experiences -- and life experiences of actors on set -- to put together the Perry family, made up of a grown stepdaughter, angsty teenage son, adopted daughter from Asia, and J.J.

"I’m usually crying on set because I’m just so proud," Jenn admitted.

Despite his newly-found career, J.J. says he still loves visiting Maine when his family can. His favorite parts?

"Probably going to (my grandparents') house, driving their golf cart, sailing on their sailboat, being with my cousins," Blue smiled.

The ride has been an unbelievable one so far -- and for eight-year-old Blue, it's just beginning.

"You never, ever know, but when a role like this walks into your life, as an actor, and as a family you have to jump on it," Jenn expressed. "You have to look at it as a way to help change the world."

The "Council of Dads" pilot will re-air Thursday, April 30 at 9 p.m. EST. The second episode will air right after at 10 p.m. EST.

RELATED: NBC adds 4 new sitcoms, extends 'This Is Us' 3 more seasons

