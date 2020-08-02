BANGOR, Maine — With the cold winter months, several volunteer groups in the greater Bangor area are teaming up to provide for the city's less fortunate.

On this snowy winter day, a hot meal for those in need, but with that, a 'blessing bag' too full of toiletries that include items like toothbrush, deodorant, and even cough drops.

Volunteers from Salvation Army and local churches are coming together to provide for the less fortunate in town.

Karen Bailey is one of the main volunteers that is trying to help the homeless community in Bangor.

Hot chili and fresh sandwiches were given out to the homeless community, and Friday's snowstorm did not stop them from serving those who need it the most.

"I think that there is a great need, I think Mother Teresa said it right..'if you can't feed a hundred feed one..and if you can feed a hundred, that's even better'," Bailey said.

Bailey, along with Salvation Army volunteers, provides for the homeless every-other Friday...rain, shine or snow.

"Make people's lives a little brighter...people are really happy when they can..when you haven't been able to shave," Bailey said.

"You know its hard on people that are homeless, you know.. there is help out there," Cynthia Rhodes, who benefited today from the blessing bag and hot meal said.

Cynthia Rhodes is one of the less fortunate spending part of her day at Pickering Square in search of her next meal.

"It's a terrible day but they have some awesome chili, sandwiches and chips," Rhodes said.

Bailey and other volunteers prepared about 100 sandwiches and fresh chili for everyone who needed a meal, and they will be there every other Friday.

"I can only imagine that not having basic basic basic needs must be discouraging, I'm hoping that this is an encouraging thing..and I hope that their skin feels better if they have a little lotion," Bailey said.

The homeless outreach events happen because of volunteer donations.

You can donate toiletries to the Salvation Army and First Baptist Church in Bangor to keep this initiative going strong.

